Bolsonaro says took hydroxychloroquine, feeling well and will live long

"To those who oppose hydroxychloroquine, I regret to say that I feel very well taking it and will live very long still by the grace of God, Bolsonaro, 65, wrote on his Twitter page .

TASS, July 8. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who tested positive for coronavirus has said Wednesday that he is feeling "very well" after taking hydroxychloroquine.

The Brazilian leader did not communicate any extra details about his health. At the same time, he reiterated that there is no use in panicking amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I have always said that fighting the virus can lead to side effects which will turn out worse than the virus itself," he stressed.

On July 7, Bolsonaro announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, noting that he was feeling well. The president decided to start his treatment by taking hydroxychloroquine. According to him, his temperature jumped to 38 degrees but after he started taking the drug it dropped to 36.7.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) decided to end hydroxychloroquine trials as a potential drug to treat coronavirus. The organization underlined that research shows a lack of positive effects on coronavirus patients.

Brazil reported its first coronavirus case on February 26 and is now ranked second in the world in coronavirus infections and cases only after the United States. According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 1,668,589 in the country, while 66,741 people died from the virus-related causes. President Bolsonaro repeatedly slammed lockdown measures enacted by regional authorities to fight the pandemic, claiming that they will have catastrophic ramifications for the national economy.