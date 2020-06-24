Kazakh president says heroic deeds of WWII soldiers will always be remembered

NUR-SULTAN, June 24. /TASS/. The heroic deeds of soldiers killed in the Second World War will always be remembered by the people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. Tokayev attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier today.

"On the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, I attended the military parade in Moscow timed to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory," he wrote, adding that units of the Kazakh military took part in the parade.

The Kazakh leader also wrote that he had laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Kremlin in memory of the soldiers killed in the Second World War. "Their heroic deed will always be in our hearts," Tokayev said.

After the Victory Day parade held in Moscow on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall honoring the memory of those killed in the Second World War.

Foreign leaders invited to the Victory Day parade also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony. Leaders of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik), Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia were among the honored guests of the parade.