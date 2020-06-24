Dodon: foreign troops marching in Russia’s Victory Day parade symbol of shared victory

CHISINAU, June 24. /TASS/. The participation of foreign troops in the Victory Day parade held in Moscow demonstrates the shared victory over Nazism, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday on Facebook.

"I have had the honor of attending the military parade that took place in Moscow on the Red Square on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. I have welcomed parade units from different countries marching across the Red Square symbolizing the shared victory of former Soviet Union states and Europe over fascism along with the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan," the president wrote.

"I have been especially honored to see the 75 servicemen of the Honorary Guard of the National Army of the Republic of Moldova. I would like to note that 23 of them have grandfathers that fought in the Second World War, so today’s participation of our troops shows the direct link between generations, reminding us of the importance of honoring the memory and the great deeds of our ancestors," he noted.

After the Victory Day parade held in Moscow on June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall honoring the memory of those killed in the Second World War.

Foreign leaders invited to the Victory Day parade also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony. Leaders of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik), Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia were among the honored guests of the parade.