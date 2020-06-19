Protesters tear down monument to George Washington in Portland, Oregon, reports say

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Protesters in Portland, Oregon, dismantled the statue of US’s first president George Washington, who led the country between 1789 and 1797, CBS reported Friday.

The bronze statue was installed near the building of the German-American Society non-profit. According to the report, the vandals first draped the statue with a US flag, and then set fire to it. Then, they toppled the statue, smeared it with red paint and wrote "1619" on it. This is believed to be the year the first African slaves arrived to the United States.

According to the report, this is at least the fourth monument damaged in the state during the last week: on June 13, two sculptures to first British settlers were dismantled in the campus of the University of Oregon, and on June 14, a statue of the third US president Thomas Jefferson was demolished in Portland.

George Washington is one of the US Founding Fathers. During the American War for Independence, he led the Continental Army; later, he was appointed the President of the 1787 Constitutional Convention. In recent years, a number of black activists criticized Washington for being a slave owner.