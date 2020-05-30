Most of UN Security Council members rejected US, UK idea to discuss Hong Kong — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 29. /TASS/. The majority of states members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) did not support an attempt by the United States and the United Kingdom to discuss the Hong Kong national security bill, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"The USUN and UKUN_NewYork raised the issue of HongKong at the AOB [Any Other Business] of UNSC today," he wrote on Twitter. "This awkward move was not supported by clear majority of Council members: divisive, biased issues which have nothing to do with intl peace & security shouldn’t be brought up in SC."

"Our US colleagues failed to answer legitimate questions of how their appeals to calm to protesters in Minneapolis are coherent with the inciting of protesters in HongKong," the Russian diplomat continued. "Why US denies China’s right to restore peace & order in HK while brutally dispersing crowds at home?"

On Thursday, the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution to prepare a bill on national security in Hong Kong, which, in Beijing’s opinion, will help to maintain law and order in this special administrative region with greater efficiency.

Local authorities supported the initiative, saying that it would not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong. However, Western countries and supporters of the Hong Kong opposition slammed the initiative as an end to the ‘one country - two systems’ principle, which vests the region with a special status.