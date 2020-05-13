More than half of coronavirus patients in Italy already recovered — authorities

ROME, May 13. /TASS/. More than half of all novel coronavirus patients in Italy, or 112,541 out of 222,104 people, have already recovered from the disease, the Civil Protection Department said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,502 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, while 888 were diagnosed with the infection. A total of 195 people died in the reported period, bringing the overall death toll in Italy to 31,106.

The COVID-19 outbreak was detected in Italy on February 21. Nationwide quarantine measures have been in place since March 10, but the country started to gradually ease them starting from May 4. The government is expected to announce another set of measures to ease the quarantine restrictions on Wednesday night and to start implementing them on May 18.