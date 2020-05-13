Number of coronavirus deaths in Spain surpasses 27,000

MADRID, May 13. /TASS/. At least 184 people died per day in Spain due to a new coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

On May 12, 176 deaths were reported. An anti-record was set in Spain on April 1 - when 950 patients died in a day. The total number of deaths since the spread of infection in the country has reached 27,104.

Over the past day, 439 new cases were detected, the total number of infected detected by tests reached 228,691. Meanwhile, 140,823 patients recovered, this figure increased by 1,843 per day.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was detected on January 31, the number of infected people began to rise sharply after the outbreak in Italy. Since mid-March, the country has been on high alert - this measure allowed the authorities to restrict movement of residents throughout the country, except in cases of emergency.

Since the severity of the pandemic is gradually declining in Spain, the government started to list restrictive measures. Now the country’s citizens of all ages are allowed to walk and play sports outside. To avoid large crowds, authorities set time intervals for going out for a walk.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.