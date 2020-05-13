Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nearing 26,000

MINSK, May 13. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus has increased in the past day by 952 and reached 25,825, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

"A total of 25,825 people have tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry said, adding that 146 coronavirus-positive patients have died in Belarus. All had a number of chronic diseases.

As many as 7,711 patients have recovered. Since February, a total of 296,380 tests for the coronavirus infection have been made in Belarus.

Despite WHO warnings, Belarus imposed no lockdown measures over the coronavirus pandemic. The country held a large-scale Victory Day parade on May 9. Belarusian specialists anticipate the the epidemic will reach its peak in the second half of May.