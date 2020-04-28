Sweden reports over 19,600 coronavirus cases

Eighty-one patients have died, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 2,274, it said. As many as 1,388 people are in intensive care units, with 1,028 male patients among them. The biggest number of COVID-19 cases (7,622) and deaths (1,287) are reported in the Swedish capital.

STOCKHOLM, April 28./TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden has grown from 18,926 to 19,621 in the past 24 hours, or 196 cases per 100,000 people, the Public Health Agency said on Tuesday.

In general, Sweden’s intensive care units are facing a tense situation. In Stockholm, the number of new patients has started to decline, but other parts of the country are seeing a spike, Sweden’s Chief State Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told a news conference on Tuesday.

Following the EU’s decision, the Swedish government closed its borders to foreign nationals who don’t live in the European Union. Local residents were advised against gathering in groups of more than 50 people. The authorities also recommended remote learning for high school and university students, as well as online courses for adults. Kindergartens, primary schools and middle classes are open. The country did not impose a nationwide lockdown, its shops and enterprises are still operating.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.