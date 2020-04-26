Number of coronavirus cases at construction site in northwest Russia rises to 791

MURMANSK, April 26. /TASS/. Another group of about 105 construction workers, employed at a construction site in Belokamenka in the northwestern Russian Murmansk region, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, brining the overall number of infections among workers to 791, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"As of 23:00, 25.04.2020, a total of 105 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Murmansk Region. The overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases [in the region] stands at 961, including 791 at the Belokamenka construction site.

Velesstroy, one of the 20 contractors of Russian gas company Novatek, is building in Belokamenka a center for construction of high-tonnage marine facilities to liquefy and load natural gas. The project involves about 11,000 workers, including some 4,600 from Velesstroy.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the construction site in Belokamenka is under 24/7 surveillance of Novatek security personnel, police and military. CCTVs have been placed along the perimeter, traffic in an out of the site is restricted.

"Strict quarantine measures have been in place at the construction site for more than a month," the crisis center said.

According to Velesstroy, a total of 475 employees left the construction site in Belokamenka in the past week. They were flown to other regions aboard charter flights, some of them were placed under observation.

The Russian emergencies minister has deployed a mobile hospital with a capacity of 40 patients near Belokamenka. The hospital has all the necessary equipment, including x-ray and ventilators.

As of Saturday evening, a total of 961 confirmed cases were reported in the Murmansk region. 71 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, 886 continue their treatment, four died.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 2,700,000 people have been infected with novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 74,588 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,250 patients having recovered from the virus. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.