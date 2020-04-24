Chinese authorities detect six coronavirus cases over day

BEIJING, April 24. /TASS/. The number of deaths from diseases caused by coronavirus over the past day in China has not increased, the number of coronavirus cases in hospitals increased by six, amounting to 915 people, the State Committee on Hygiene and Health of China reported on Friday.

According to the report, for the entire time the virus spread in mainland China, 93.3% of infected recovered, including 50 in the last day. The number of cases since December 2019 exceeded 82,800 people, the official mortality rate reached 5.59% (more than 4,600 people have died). On Thursday, for the first time since January 25, the number of people undergoing treatment was less than 1,000 people, deaths in the country have not been observed for more than a week.

There are few local cases of infection in China - over the past day, four of them were detected. The infected are still arriving from abroad, in the previous day - two people. In total, 1,618 patients who came from abroad were observed in China, including 849 people who have already recovered. Due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the world, on April 21, the Chinese Foreign Ministry warned citizens against any overseas trips.

According to recent data, over 8,300 people who had close contact with the infected are under the supervision of physicians in China. There are also 20 people with suspected coronavirus quarantined in the country. According to doctors, 57 people have severe form of the disease.