RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24. /TASS/. The number of deaths due to the diseases associated with coronavirus in Brazil for the first time exceeded 400 per day. Previously, no more than 217 deaths per day were detected, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

According to statistics, the number of deaths in the country has increased from 2,906 to 3,313. Meanwhile, 3,375 new coronavirus cases were detected, bringing the total number to 49,492 people.