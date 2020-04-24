Number of coronavirus victims in France reaches 21,856

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. The number coronavirus victims in France increased over the past day by 516 people, the total number of deaths recorded in the country reached 21,856, according to the country's health department.

According to the report, about 13,500 people died in hospitals, the rest - in nursing homes and medical and social institutions. Currently there are over 5,000 people in intensive care units. The number of hospitalized, according to the department, continues to decline. According to the latest data, there are 29,219 patients diagnosed with coronavirus in French hospitals.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France has increased over the past 24 hours by 1,653 and reached 120,804 people.

Since March 17, a self-isolation regime has been operating in the country to limit movement of citizens as much as possible, stores that do not sell essential goods are closed. President Emmanuel Macron said on April 13 that restrictive measures will last in France until May 11.