Belarusian coronavirus cases rise to 1,486

MINSK, April 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Belarus rose from 1,066 to 1,486 in the past 24 hours, according to the Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.
"A total of 1,331 people remain hospitalized as of April 9, most of them have a mild or moderate form of the disease," the statement reads. As many as 139 patients have recovered in the country so far and 16 have died.
Thirteen laboratories have conducted about 49,000 coronavirus tests in Belarus.
Coronavirus pandemic
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 88,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far over 331,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 698 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (6,698). Russia’s latest data indicates 76 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.