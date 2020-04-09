Belarusian coronavirus cases rise to 1,486

MINSK, April 9. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Belarus rose from 1,066 to 1,486 in the past 24 hours, according to the Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

"A total of 1,331 people remain hospitalized as of April 9, most of them have a mild or moderate form of the disease," the statement reads. As many as 139 patients have recovered in the country so far and 16 have died.

Thirteen laboratories have conducted about 49,000 coronavirus tests in Belarus.

