Spain documents more COVID-19 cases than Italy

Italy has documented 115,242 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. On Friday evening, Italy will report on the updated numbers. Currently, the spread of the virus in Italy has slowed. The daily amount of new cases is expected to decrease. Italian officials inform that the virus has reached its peak in the country.

The ministry added that 10,935 people have died and 30,513 have recovered. On Thursday afternoon, the ministry reported 110,238 cases of COVID-19 and 10,003 victims of the disease. In the past 24 hours, 932 people have died in Spain from the virus.

MADRID, April 3. /TASS/. At least 117,710 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been documented in Spain since the start of the outbreak, the Spanish Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Spain has the highest death toll behind Italy. According to recent data, it also has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases after the USA. Spain also has the highest amount of those recovered from the disease after China.

The first case of the novel coronavirus in Spain has been documented on January 31. The number of those infected began to grow rapidly after the outbreak in Italy was documented. On March 14, Spain has introduced a state of high alert in the kingdom due to the spread of the virus. People are restricted in their movements around the country, unless it is an urgent matter.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.