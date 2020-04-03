Poland’s coronavirus cases make 3,000 in one month

WARSAW, April 3. /TASS/. Poland has recorded over 3,000 coronavirus cases so far, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, a total of 3,149 cases have been identified in the country, 59 have died. Poland reported its first coronavirus case on March 4. More than 2,150 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals. Around 175,000 people remain quarantined at home. To date, over 60,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

Poland’s Human Rights Ombudsman Adam Bodnar on air with TVN24 on Friday called for declaring a state of disaster over the massive infection spread, which, according to him, would make it possible to postpone the presidential election scheduled for May 10.

In a bid to contain the virus, Polish authorities have declared a state of epidemic, closed the country’s borders for foreign nationals and ordered all those entering the country to undergo a 14-day quarantine. All educational, cultural and sports facilities have been closed, as well as restaurants, hotels, parks and shopping malls. Only grocery stores and pharmacies remain open. People are prohibited from leaving home without a good reason and must observe social distancing of two meters.

Coronavirus pandemic