Returning Ukrainian tourists protest against quarantine in poorly equipped hotel

According to those who agreed to stay at the hotel, there is no central heating and rusty water runs from taps

KIEV, March 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian tourists who were brought home from Bali have staged a protest at Kiev’s international airport, refusing to leave planes and demanding permission to undergo mandatory quarantine at home instead of a designated hotel. According to the Obozrevatel news outlet, some tourists agreed to be placed under quarantine in Kazatsky hotel in downtown Kiev but about 100 people refused, citing poor accommodation conditions.

Read also Ukraine plans to declare national emergency for 30 days due to COVID-19

According to those who agreed to stay at the hotel, there is no central heating and rusty water runs from taps. The authorities continue negotiations with protesters, seeking to persuade them to sign documents about their mandatory quarantine. Ukrainian lockdown

Read also Kiev hit by transport collapse, lack of face masks amid coronavirus panic