Coronavirus pandemic likely to ebb around autumn, says Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, March 30. /TASS/. The current novel coronavirus pandemic is likely to ebb around autumn, but there is no time frame when it will end, the Shanghai Daily quotes Dr. Zhang Wenhong, of Huashan Hospital, as saying.

"The most beautiful season of the year might be autumn as there is a possibility that the virus might ebb in October. But after that, it will persist for a long time," Zhang said during the second COVID-19 multidisciplinary forum, which was held online with experts from home and abroad.

The daily says that there was no agreement among the panelists on the question of whether the disease would tail off in the summer as temperatures rise.