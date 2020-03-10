Ex-chief sanitary inspector commends China’s efforts to curb coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. China has been able to bring the novel coronavirus outbreak under control and can fully solve that problem in the near future, Russia’s former chief sanitary inspector, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko said on Tuesday.

"I can state with certainty that China has coped with the situation by and large. If they retain that pace and those measures, which they take, the hotbed of the disease in the Wuhan province will be eliminated in the near future. The criterion will be the discharge of the last patient [from the hospital] and the maximum incubation period of 14 days," he said.