German coronavirus cases reach 349

BERLIN, March 5. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 109 in the past 24 hours, reaching 349, the Robert Koch Institute said in a daily report.

Most coronavirus cases have been reported in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (175). As many as 65 people have been infected in Baden-Wurttemberg and 52 in Bavaria.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn pointed out that the country had not reached the peak of the outbreak yet.

Coronavirus outbreak

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in more than 80 countries and territories, including Russia. Most cases outside of China have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the WHO, 95,500 people have been infected with the virus across the world. The death toll has passed 3,200. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.