Turkish armed forces take down Syrian fighter jet, ministry said

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Turkish Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday that the country’s military had taken down a Syrian fighter jet.

"Within the Spring Shield operation, an L-39 plane belonging to the forces of [the Syrian] regime has been taken down," the ministry informed on Twitter.

The Syrian media report that a Syrian Armed Forces plane had come under fire in the province of Idlib, not mentioning whether it was taken down or not.

On March 1, the Syrian Defense Ministry informed that Turkish F-16 fighters had taken down two Syrian Armed Forces planes over the Idlib de-escalation zone; the pilots were able to catapult themselves. The Turkish Defense Ministry informed that two Su-24 aircrafts had been hit by the Turkish military.