Black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane still in Iran — Canada'a Transportation Safety Board

OTTAWA, January 24. /TASS/. The black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane downed in Tehran on January 8 are still in Iran, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said in a statement on Thursday.

Canadian specialists are taking part in the investigation of the crash.

"The TSB understands that the aicraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders — the "black boxes" — are still in Iran, and that Iran is assessing options for their download and analysis, including doing it in Iran," the statement said.

"The TSB has been invited to participate in the download and analysis of the recorders and will deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis wherever and whenever that activity takes places," the statement added.

The Boeing-737 passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Iran on January 8 several minutes after take-off from the Tehran airport. All 176 people on board died in the crash. Among passengers were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden. On January 11, Iran's Armed Forces General Staff admitted that the plane was accidentally downed by Iranian missile defense systems.