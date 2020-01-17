US should improve relations with Russia in order to counter China, expert says

NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. The United States should develop a general strategy of countering China on the international arena and seek a more constructive relationship with Russia, Senior Fellow for US Foreign Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations Robert Blackwill said in a report titled "Implementing Grand Strategy Toward China" released on Thursday.

To more effectively compete with China, the US should follow 22 policy prescriptions outlined by Blackwill in the report. One of the policy prescriptions is to improve relations with Russia. "Washington will have to make concessions in order to improve its relationship with Moscow; it cannot do so while retaining all its current policies toward Russia," Blackwill wrote. "In that spirit, the United States should seek to negotiate an agreement with Russia in which North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) enlargement is over and done, the United States lifts its sanctions against Russia <...> and Russia is readmitted to the G8," he added.

"The Arctic is a promising area for the United States and Russia to seek a more cooperative relationship based on research, safety of navigation, Arctic search and rescue, environmental response, or the plight of indigenuous populations," Blackwill noted.

The expert said that "China wants to replace the United States as the strongest and most influential power in Asia and beyond," adding that "Washington should launch an all-out effort to limit the dangers that Beijing's economic, diplomatic, technological and military expansion pose to U.S. interests in Asia and globally."