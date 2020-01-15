Georgian diplomat hopes change in Russian government will improve relations with Georgia

TBILISI, January 15. /TASS/. Georgian Special Presidential Representative for Settlement of Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze hopes that a change in Russian government will boost the development of relations with Georgia, he told TASS on Wednesday.

"We closely monitor the recent events in Moscow. We hope that a change in the government of Russian Federation will give a positive impetus to the solution of the most difficult Georgian-Russian issues, first and foremost regarding the conflict regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Abashidze said.

The Russian government resigned earlier on Wednesday. However, President Vladimir Putin has instructed the cabinet to continue to carry out its duties until a new government is formed. The Russian leader then proposed the candidacy of Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin for the position of Prime Minister, the Kremlin press service informed.