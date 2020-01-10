Boeing ready to assist US authorities in investigating Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. The Boeing corporation has expressed readiness to assist the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Tehran, Communications Director at Boeing Charles Bickers told TASS on Thursday.

Bickers said that Boeing is ready to assist the NTSB in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation that stipulates that "the States of registry, operator, design and manufacture have the right to appoint an Accredited Representative to the investigation."

The New York Times reported on Thursday citing sources that Iran has offered the NTSB through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to participate in the investigation of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash in Tehran.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane en route from Tehran to Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko, there were 176 people on board, and no one survived. Among them were citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Sweden.