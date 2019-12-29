Donbass prisoner exchange real result of Normandy Four summit — Ukrainian minister

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. The prisoner exchange between Kiev and Donbass represents a real result of the Normandy Four summit that was held in Paris on December 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said on Sunday.

"What can be a better present to the 76 Ukrainian families, whose relatives are coming home to celebrate together!" Pristayko wrote on his official Twitter account. "This simultaneous liberation [of prisoners] represents a real result of the Normandy Four summit," he added.

The foreign minister added that the Ukrainian authorities will continue working on locating Ukrainian citizens who may still be held captive in Donbass for their exchange in the future. "At the same time, our main priority remains the same - final solution on the 'all for all' basis'," he noted.

On 10 December 2019, the Normandy Four leaders — Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron — told a final press conference that they agreed on prisoner exchange in Donbass on the 'all for all' basis to be held until the end of the year. On December 23, the Contact Group coordinated the conditions of the prisoner exchange at the videoconference session.

On December 29, Kiev and Donbass exchanged prisoners near the Gorlovka — Mayorskoye checkpoint. According to preliminary reports, Kiev handed over 124 people to Donbass, while Donbass handed over 76 people to Kiev.