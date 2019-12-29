First in past two years prisoner exchange in Donbass over

GORLOVKA, December 29. /TASS/. The first in the past two years prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) near Gorlovka is over, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

"We have received from Kiev 60 people. The Ukrainian side has brought several more people, we are waiting for them. We (Donetsk and Lugansk) handed over to Ukraine 52 people," DPR’s ombudswoman Darya Morozova said.

Earlier, LPR’s negotiator at the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group and head of the LPR’s group on the prisoner exchange Olga Kobtseva said Lugansk had received from Ukraine 63 people.

Thus, the prisoner swap formula is preliminarily 123 for 77.