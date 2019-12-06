Trump promised to resolve issue of non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has promised to resolve the situation around non-issuance of US visas to Russia's UN delegates, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS on Thursday.

"We hope - and I talked about this at the meeting [between UN envoys and Trump] - that this issue will be resolved," Nebenzya said. "This problem does not present the United States in a good light, and it does not add anything to their prestige and reputation. President Trump who, of course, did not know the details, promised to resolve this," he added.

Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the United States have not issued visas to 18 Russian delegates.

Nebenzya has also highly assessed US President Donald Trump's meeting with accredited UN diplomats at the White House.

"It went great, with interest, lively. Various topics were discussed," Nebenzya told TASS. "[Trump] was involved, talked to us with interest, listened and spoke a lot," he added.

The US president met with several representatives of UN member countries. Representatives of permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council atteneded the meeting. The meeting was held on the occasion of Washington assuming chairmanship in the UN Security Council in December.