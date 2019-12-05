Iranian ambassador highlights importance of counterterrorism cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow have recently boosted cooperation, which is important for restoring peace in the Middle East and combatng terrorism, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai told reporters at an event that International Affairs magazine organized at the Foreign Ministry’s press center on Thursday.

"Our cooperation has become stronger, relations reached a strategic level in some areas, including the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, particularly in Syria," he pointed out.

"I think that the importance of Iran-Russia relations for restoring peace in the region and the fight against terrorism has become clearer to us. We now better understand what Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meant several years ago when he said that relations between a powerful Russia and an independent Iran would have a positive effect on the region and the entire world," Sanai noted.

The Iranian envoy also lauded Russia’s role in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.