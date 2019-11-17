Parliamentary elections recognized as valid in all Belarus’ constituencies - CEC

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Elections to the lower house of the Belarusian parliament have been recognized as valid in all the constituencies, with all the 110 lawmakers being elected, chairperson of the Belarusian Central Election Committee (CEC) Lydia Yermoshina said on Sunday.

"All the constituencies have reported that the elections are valid," she said.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 70.72% as of 18:00 local time. The final result will be announced after midnight.

Elections to the lower parliament house were held on Sunday. As many as 513 out of the initially registered 560 candidates vied for the seats in the parliament. Early voting was held in Belarus from November 12 through 16, with the voter turnout exceeding 35.77%, or more than at the previous parliamentary polls in 2016, when it was 31.29% A total of 1,000 international observers were accredited to monitor the elections.