Lukashenko says he will run for president in 2020 election

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced his plans on Sunday to run for president in the 2020 presidential election.

"I will certainly throw my hat in the ring, and people will make the choice themselves," Lukashenko told reporters, noting that he was not holding on the post.

The presidential is most likely to be held in summer 2020, the Belarusian leader said. "The end of August is the deadline. I think the election will be held in summer."

The Belarusian authorities are not planning to amend the Constitution before the presidential election, Lukashenko stated.

Alexander Lukashenko, 65, has served as the Belarusian president since July 1994. In October 2015, he was re-elected for his fifth term as president.