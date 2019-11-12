Four patrol missions conducted by Russian military police in Syria

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian military police conducted four patrol missions in northern Syria, including one joint mission with Turkish border guards in the governorate of Aleppo, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday.

"On November 12, a joint Russian-Turkish patrolling mission was conducted along the Aylishar-Edikapa route in the Aleppo governorate. The Russian military police continues patrol missions along the Ayn Isa-Kabish Sharki route in the al-Hasakah governorate, and the Ajami-Awshariyah and Ajami-Manbij routes in the Aleppo governorate," Borenkov said.

He added that ceasefire violations continue to be reported from the Idlib de-escalation zone. Late on November 11, militants shelled Aleppo’s Seyf al-Dawla neighborhood from self-made multiple missile launcher systems. A six-year-old girl died as a result of shelling.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria. Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They are tasked with facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The previous patrol missions were conducted east of the Euphrates river on November 1 (near Qamishli), on November 5 (near Ayn al-Arab), on November 8 (between Qamishli and al-Malikiyah), and on November 11 (from Sheyreq along the Syrian-Turkish border).

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.