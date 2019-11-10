Estonian lawmakers invite Russian colleagues to visit Tallinn

TALLINN, November 10. /TASS/. The Estonia-Russia group at Estonia’s parliament (Riigikogu) has invited Russian lawmakers to visit Tallinn, the group’s chair Aadu Must said on Sunday.

According to ERR news portal, Must sent the invitation to his Russian counterpart, Daniil Bessarabov, a coordinator of the parliamentary group for relations with Estonia at the Russian State Duma lower parliament house.

"Mr. Bessarabov was glad to learn that the new Riigikogu has set up a group for parliamentary relations with Russia," Must was quoted as saying. "He invited to develop cooperation. It is always good when neighbors maintain contacts. We share this principle with our colleagues. I think such a meeting may take place in January or February and now we need to agree a convenient date."

The latest meeting between the two countries’ lawmakers took place more than four year ago, in 2015. So, the Estonian lawmakers have decided to invite their Russian colleagues to visit Tallinn.

According to Must, the agenda of the first meeting will not include challenging tasks. "We don’t sent any ambitious goals for the first meeting. We just need to establish normal contacts for a start," he said, adding that it is better to begin with building cultural ties, moving further step by step.