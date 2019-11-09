DPR says disengagement of its forces in Petrovskoye completed

DONETSK, November 9. /TASS/. The forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been fully withdrawn from the disengagement area in Petrovskoye, the DRP mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The DPR People’s Militia staff had been fully withdrawn by 3 pm today. Members of the (OSCE - TASS) mission said the Ukrainian side has also reported that practical steps planned for today have been completed. However it will take two more days for it to eliminate all breaches," the report said.

Completion of disengagement in Petrovskoye finalizes the process of disengagement of forces and facilities in three pilot security zones on the contact line, namely near Petrovskoye (in the Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR), Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya (both in the Lugansk People’s Republic, or LPR). A framework agreement on disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics in September 2016.

Disengagement of forces along the line of contact in Donbass is a condition for holding the Normandy Four summit between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France where further steps to resolve the conflict in the region are planned to be discussed.