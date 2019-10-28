Clashes between Syrian Democratic Forces and armed opposition reported near Ras al-Ayn

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Clashes were reported on Monday in northern Syria between Syrian opposition groups and militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, mainly consist of Kurds — TASS), Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to the news agency, combat actions are being carried out in two villages south of the city of Ras al-Ayn, which is located on the border with Turkey.

On October 9, Turkey declared the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. The goal of the operation is to create a buffer zone there, which should become a protective belt for the Turkish border. According to Ankara’s plans, Syrian refugees will be able to return there from Turkey.

At a meeting in Sochi on October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan adopted a memorandum on joint actions to settle the situation in northeastern Syria. According to the document, the Russian military police and the Syrian servicemen are deployed to the regions bordering with the zone of the Turkish operation in Syria starting from the noon of October 23. The Kurdish units were given 150 hours to pull back 30 km from the Turkish border, after which the Russian and Turkish servicemen had to start joint patrols.