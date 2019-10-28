Iraqi president does not rule out ‘reset’ in relations with Russia, Iran

WASHINGTON, October 28. /TASS/. Iraqi President Barham Salih did not rule out that Baghdad could "recalibrate" its relations with other countries, including Russia and Iran.

"Allies of the United States are worried about the dependability of the United States," the Axios news website quotes him as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

According to the news website, referring to relations with Washington, Salih used the words "recalibrate" or "rethink" several times. He did not rule out that the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East could result in "a recalibration" of relations with Russia and Iran.