Situation in Iraq getting back to normal, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The situation in Iraq tends to get back to normal, Russian diplomats are in touch with the local authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"As of today, the situation as a whole tends to get back to normal. The situation is under the control of the local authorities. Curfews have been in effect in the capital of Iraq and some large cities in accordance with the Iraqi government’s decision. The Russian Embassy in Baghdad, as well as the Consulates General in Basra and Erbil, are closely following the situation and maintain permanent contacts with the Iraqi leadership and local security services," the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that there were no threats against Russian diplomats during the protests in Iraq. "For the time being, there have been no direct threats against our diplomatic missions and Russian citizens who are currently in Iraq," she said.

On October 1, anti-government rallies erupted in Iraq, with demonstrators protesting against unemployment, corruption and poor living conditions. People who took to the streets in Baghdad and other cities demanded the resignation of the government led by Adel Abdul Mahdi. In some cities, including the capital, the protests that began as peaceful rallies resulted in massive unrest and clashes with law enforcers. Curfews were imposed on Baghdad and some other cities in the early hours of Thursday. According to the Iraqi military officials, the security situation in the country is fully controlled by them.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov was expected to visit Iraq in October.