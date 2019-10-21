Chilean MPs pass bill cancelling increased subway fares amid protests

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 21. /TASS/. The Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of Chile has adopted a bill allowing the executive power to cancel increase of subway fares in Santiago, which provoked mass unrest, the chamber’s website says.

It is specified that 103 MPs that attended an urgent meeting supported this decision, with one against and one abstaining. The bill was introduced for parliament’s consideration by President Sebastian Pinera and is now referred to the Senate (upper chamber), which is expected to review the bill on Monday evening.

Protests that later escalated into unrest and clashes with the police began in Santiago on October 14 after the metro ticket price rose on average by 30 peso ($0.04) to the maximum of 850 peso ($1.2). Later, the unrest spilt over into other cities of Chile.

Due to the events unfolding, the authorities introduced a state of emergency in most districts in the capital, in the region of Valparaiso, communes of Concepcion, La Serena, Coquimbo and Rancagua. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera also made a decision to cancel the public transport price hike.