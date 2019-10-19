Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff discusses situation in Syria with Turkish counterpart

Turkey to resume Syria operation if agreement with US fails to be implemented — Erdogan

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) General Mark Milley has held telephone talks with Chief of Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler on Friday, the JCS press service reported.

"The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and the importance of U.S.-Turkish cooperation in the region," the press service said adding that "the U.S. values its strategic bilateral relationship with Turkey."

On October 9, Ankara launched its Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria. The operation is aimed at establishing a buffer zone in Syria’s northern regions, along the Turkish border, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey. Syria’s SANA news agency slammed Ankara’s operation as an act of aggression. The international community has condemned Ankara’s actions.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to suspend the military operation. Turkey agreed to cease fire for 120 hours to give Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces time to leave the area of the border security zone Ankara is seeking to create.