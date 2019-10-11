Turkey says 399 "terrorists" neutralized in military operation in Syria's north — media

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. A total of 399 "terrorists" were neutralized so far in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syra, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday citing the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

According to the Turkish National Defense Ministry, members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG) are among the "neutralized terrorists."

Official reports say that at least two Turkish servicemen were killed since the start of the military operation.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.