Eight civilians killed in shelling of Turkish city near border with Syria — media

ANKARA, October 11. /TASS/. At least eight civilians were killed in a shelling of the Turkish city of Nusaybin near the border with Syria, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG) used mortars to shell Nusaybin. Thirty-five people were also injured in the attack.

Ankara is currently conducting a military operation against the PKK and YPG to the east of the Euphrates river in Syria.

In total, at least 13 residents of Turkish cities were killed in shellings by the PKK and YPG since the start of the military operation, including eight people in Nusaybin, three in Akcakale, and two in Suruc.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.