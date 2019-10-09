Turkish operation in Syria does not violate international law, says foreign minister

"This operation is being carried out in accordance with international law, Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions on fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu said on Twitter .

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Wednesday that the Peace Spring military operation carried out by Turkey in northeast Syria is not in violation of the international law.

He added that as a result of the operation, the "region will be cleared of terrorists, Syria’s border security and territorial integrity will be guaranteed, displaced people will be able to return safely to their homes, peace and safety will prevail in the region."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the beginning of another trans-border operation in Syria codenamed Peace Spring with the aim of eliminating the terrorist threat against his country and let Syrian refugees return home. The Kurdish combatants affiliated with the coalition Syrian Democratic Forces declared total mobilization in the border areas for resistance to Turkish forces.

Turkey earlier carried out two military operations in Syria: Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch. As a result, a buffer security zone was created between the border cities of Azaz and Jarablus. The city of Afrin was occupied.