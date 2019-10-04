{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN working with US to resolve situation with visas for delegates — spokesperson

On Thursday, it was reported that the United States did not grant visas to one-third of the Russian delegation to the session of the UN First Committee on disarmament issues
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Trip of Russian diplomats to Fort Ross Dialogue derailed by visas' non-issuance — ministry

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. The United Nations Organization remains in contact with the Russian and US authorities regarding the non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates for participation in UN events, Spokesman for UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, it was reported that the United States did not grant visas to one-third of the Russian delegation to the session of the UN First Committee on disarmament issues.

Dujarric said that Russia notified the UN Secretariat about the situation with visas, and the organization is actively working with representatives of Russia and the United States to resolve this situation.

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky earlier said that Russia suggests to move sessions of the UN First Committee to Vienna or Geneva in 2020. Commenting on this proposal, Dujarric said that UN member countries themselves decide on where to hold sessions, and the UN Secretariat is not involved in resolving these issues.

Twenty-two settlements in Syria shelled by militants in past day
Militants from illegal armed groups shelled settlements in Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
UK eases sanctions on Russia under Mars exploration project
In particular, the amendments concern sale of rocket fuel in the framework of the ExoMars 2020 Mission
US official promises to crack down on Russian meddling in response to Putin’s joke
Responding to a question if Russia plans to meddle in the US 2020 presidential election, Putin joked: "Let me tell you a secret: yes, we will definitely do that, just to entertain you even more"
Russia helping China to create early missile warning system, says Putin
He believes that that will drastically "enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China"
Press review: Major breakthrough in Ukraine settlement and EAEU’s new free trade zone deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 2
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Russia offers most advanced types of military hardware to Vietnam
The Russian export major confirmed that there were no external or internal restrictions on or obstacles to Russia's operation on Vietnam’s market of military equipment
Russia against establishing new military blocs, says Putin
It can hardly be actually done as many nations are reluctant to join any blocs against anyone, they want a compromise-based cooperation system, the Russian leader said
Russian embassy comments on journalist’s detention in Iran
According to preliminary information, Yulia Yuzik is accused of cooperating with Israel’s intelligence
No response from US to Russia’s pledge not to deploy intermediate-range missiles — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow repeatedly pledged not to deploy ground-based intermediate-range missiles in regions where the US has not deployed their missiles
'Steinmeier formula' to be put into law on special status for Donbass, says Zelensky
The law is to be approved by the parliament before the year-end after being discussed with the public, the Ukrainian president informed
Crimea ready to supply electricity to Ukraine if Kiev restores power lines — top brass
Negotiations were held last year between Russia and Ukraine, where Kiev expressed readiness to restore its infrastructure, according to Russia's top brass
Some 2,000 protesters in Kiev demand to reject Steinmeier’s formula
A TASS correspondent reported from the scene that participants of the rally put forward a series of demands which they say would help to avert the "capitulation of Ukraine"
Kiev’s reaction to signing of ‘Steinmeier Formula’ disturbing, says Russian top diplomat
The minister stressed that Moscow noticed that the Contact Group representatives put their signatures to the Steinmeier Formula on different sheets of paper
Lavrov points to growing risks of military conflict in Persian Gulf
The situation poses the risk of a large-scale military conflict, the Russian foreign minister claimed
Russia ready to help Philippines fight against terrorism, says Putin
According to the Russian leader, Russian companies are ready to expand exports of energy, aircraft, transport and specialized equipment to the Philippines
Denmark under pressure regarding Nord Stream 2 construction, says Putin
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Russian missile cruiser holds air defense drills in Mediterranean
The missile cruiser accompanied by support vessels entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22
Missile corvette Smerch rejoins Russia’s Pacific Fleet after upgrade
The upgrade of the missile corvette Smerch started in 2017
Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Pacific Fleet in December
It is due to be delivered to the Pacific Fleet by November 25, 2020
Trump says he unblocked aid to Ukraine only because senators asked him
Trump said European countries "should pay more to help Ukraine"
MC-21-300 develops technical problems during test flight in Moscow region
The plane has made a successful emergency landing in Zhukovsky, according to the developer
Kremlin reveals how Putin intends to spend his 67th birthday
The Russian leader most often celebrates his birthday in the company of his family and friends, and sometimes, with his colleagues, according to his press secretary
Russian woman arrested at Tehran hotel, embassy in Iran says
Earlier on Friday, posts in social networks said Yuzik, who had earlier worked as a journalist in Iran, flew to Tehran on Thursday and was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Ukraine’s transport plane crashes near Lvov killing five
There were seven crew members onboard the plane and one person accompanying the cargo
Putin says not going to ask Western leaders to ease sanctions
In the Russian leader's view, it is pointless to call for easing sanctions, because the normalization of relations should imply that both sides must be aware of the benefits of that step
US worked on INF Treaty-banned missile for several years, says Putin
UN to take measures at Russian request after US visa issues
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation, who were supposed to take part in the annual session of the UNGA, were not issued US visas and could not travel to New York
UK receives Putin’s missile moratorium offer
London shares NATO countries’ position on the matter, the British ambassador said
Investigators file charges against pilot whose plane caught fire while landing in Moscow
The pilot’s lawyer Natalya Mitusova said Yevdokimov was charged with misapplication of controls
Soyuz MS-12 crew asks rescuers to bring peaches, dates to landing site
The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft will bring back to Earth Russain cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and first UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori
Russia suggests to move sessions of UN First Committee to Europe in 2020 — diplomat
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that one-third of Russian delegates to the UN First Committee's session did not get US visas on time
US pushes Orthodox churches into recognizing Ukraine’s Orthodox Church — Russian minister
Not a single Orthodox church has recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, according to Russia's top diplomat
Russia has not taken any destructive steps against US, Putin says
The Russian leader dismissed claims of Russia’s meddling in the US 2020 election as laughable
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Putin urges world’s nations to act together, rejecting stereotypes
Accordint to the Russian leader, each state has its objective interest that are not always the same as the interests of the other nations
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Press review: UK ditches ‘Assad must go’ stance and Moscow to aid Manila in war on terror
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 4
Russia ready for nuclear energy partnership with Cuba — official
Russia and Cuba have a framework intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in using nuclear power for peaceful purposes
Russian fighter jets scrambled 27 times on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
In noting Greta Thunberg’s cause, Putin slams manipulation of teens on behalf of others
The Russian president said he doesn't not share the enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech
Putin cautions Iran, Saudi Arabia against turning Syria into site for confrontation
‘Insane!’ Actor Mads Mikkelsen on Death Stranding, Kojima and the future of cinema
Lavrov recalls Winston Churchill’s saying about US mistakes
The minister quoted Churchill's saying ‘The Americans will always do the right thing, only after they tried everything else’
China’s new missile warning system to reduce probability of big war, say Russian experts
Russia is helping China to develop its national missile attack early warning system, according to the Russian president
US to get along with Russia despite domestic political struggle in Washington — Trump
At the same time, the US president dismissed as a "scam" all accusations of his alleged ties with Moscow
First fully Russian Soyuz crew to head to ISS in autumn 2020
Earlier, the crew including only Russians flew to the Mir orbital station in 2000
Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond
The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one
Putin calls on Iran, Saudi Arabia not to use Syria as arena for confrontation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "besides confrontation, there is a possibility for cooperation in the interests of reaching a common goal"
