UN working with US to resolve situation with visas for delegates — spokesperson

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. The United Nations Organization remains in contact with the Russian and US authorities regarding the non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates for participation in UN events, Spokesman for UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, it was reported that the United States did not grant visas to one-third of the Russian delegation to the session of the UN First Committee on disarmament issues.

Dujarric said that Russia notified the UN Secretariat about the situation with visas, and the organization is actively working with representatives of Russia and the United States to resolve this situation.

Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky earlier said that Russia suggests to move sessions of the UN First Committee to Vienna or Geneva in 2020. Commenting on this proposal, Dujarric said that UN member countries themselves decide on where to hold sessions, and the UN Secretariat is not involved in resolving these issues.