Iran does not seek to get nuclear weapons, so it provides access for observers — president

"Those who want to obtain nuclear weapons decrease the opportunity for monitoring them. We are not doing it," the Iranian government’s press service quoted Rouhani as saying.

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. Iran does not strive to get nuclear weapons, so it permits monitoring over its nuclear facilities, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a news conference on Friday dedicated to the results of the trip to the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

He added that "the third stage to reduce Tehran’s obligations under the nuclear deal has great importance, and now the Iranian side will use more advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium." "However, we resolutely deny [the accusations of] striving to create nuclear weapons," the president stressed.

Speaking at the high-level general debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump stated that it is necessary to prevent Iran's progress on the way to creating nuclear weapons and rockets.

On September 6, Iran stated that it had started the third stage to reduce its obligations under the nuclear deal and lifted restrictions in nuclear research. That said, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed Tehran’s readiness to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).