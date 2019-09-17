More than 20 people die in blast at Afghan president's election rally

TASS, September 17. At least 24 people have died, 31 more have been injured in a blast that went off on Tuesday near the site of an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Afghan province of Parwan, the 1TV channel reports citing medical services.

The channel reported earlier that two explosions rocked the district where a few thousand people had gathered for the rally. The Afghan power structures have now confirmed that one of the bombs was an improvised explosive device planted underneath a security service vehicle. No extremist organization has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

The explosion went off when Ghani was expected to begin his speech. The president was not injured. His staff made a decision to carry on with the rally.

The Afghan presidential elections are scheduled for September 28, 2019. Earlier plans suggested holding the vote on July 20 but it was rescheduled a few times by now. Ghani has led the country since 2014. The Afghan constitution says that president is elected for five years and can be reelected for a second term.