{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Iran says relations with Russia and Turkey at historic high

On September 16, Ankara is holding a trilateral summit on Syria involving the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran
From left: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Mikhail Mettsel/TASS
From left: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

TEHRAN, September 16. /TASS/. Tehran’s relations with Moscow and Ankara have reached their highest level ever, a spokesman for Iran’s government Ali Rabiei said on Monday.

“Our relations with Russia and Turkey are at the highest level of their entire history,” Rabiei was quoted by the IRIB radio and television corporation as saying. Tehran’s key strategy on the international arena is to establish dialogue with its neighbors in the region, he highlighted.

Read also
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents to discuss Idlib at Ankara summit

On September 16, Ankara is holding a trilateral summit on Syria. The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, are scheduled to gather for talks. Besides, Putin and Rouhani will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event.

The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey gathered for their first summit on Syria in Russia’s seaside resort city of Sochi in November 2017. The heads of state agreed that Syria’s de-escalation zones must not undermine Damascus’ territorial integrity or infringe upon its sovereignty. They also called on the Syrian government and opposition forces to take part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress. The idea of such congress was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai forum in October 2017.

The three leaders had three more meetings on the Syrian settlement, in Ankara in April 2018, in Tehran in September 2018, and in Sochi in February 2019.

World
Donetsk leader urges sanctions on Kiev over its reluctance to fulfill Minsk peace deal
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko stated that Kiev would neither grant a special status to Donbass nor pardon the Ukrainian conflict participants
Read more
Transport capacities of OPAL pipeline will be restricted from September 14, says operator
The German regulator also banned OPAL Gastransport from holding additional auctions on the gas pipeline’s capacity
Read more
Russia won’t need contract with Kiev to supply gas to EU via Ukraine 2020 - source
Ukraine has undertaken commitments as a member of the European energy community to implement in its legislation by January 1, 2020, a source in the European energy said
Read more
World’s first floating NPP starts mooring in Russia’s Chukotka
The floating NPP will generate electricity for Pevek, a town with a population of about 4,000, as well as nearby settlements and mining facilities
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to Marshal Konev monument move in Prague
President of the Czech Republic called the decision to transfer the monument shameful
Read more
Exercise by 12,000 Russian, Belarussian troops begins in Nizhny Novgorod region
The exercise will consist of two phases. First, the commanders will plan a joint operation and second, troops will search and eliminate a hypothetical enemy’s forces and groups of saboteurs
Read more
Russia's Defense Ministry unveils scenario of Tsentr-2019 drills
The exercise will be held in two phases
Read more
US must apologize for bombing former Yugoslavia, says Russian diplomat
Also US must pay compensation to the relatives of those killed and injured in air raids, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Majority of Prague residents condemn removal of monument to WWII Soviet marshal - Medinsky
Czech President Milos Zeman, "a man of culture, has stated his negative opinion on the removal of the monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, he made his opinion known", Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky said
Read more
New checkpoint opened in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria
According to the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria Alexei Bakin, the militants who were unwilling to surrender are continuing to break the ceasefire
Read more
Multicolor image of interstellar comet, discovered by Crimean astronomer, made in US
C/2019 Q4, which originated outside the solar system, was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019
Read more
Assad, Russian diplomats discuss war on terror - presidential office
The Russian delegation consists of Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin
Read more
Almost 90% of Russians are not ready to queue for a new iPhone - survey
According to the survey, 82% of users admit that they will not order new models in advance
Read more
Press review: Kiev’s timeout in deep-sixing deals with Moscow and Netanyahu’s Russia visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia’s first two helicopter carriers to be laid down in Crimea in spring 2020 — sources
The first helicopter carrier will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2027
Read more
Russia’s Foreign Ministry commented claims by Whelan’s sister of his unlawful detention
The Ministry slammed the remarks about the detention of US citizen accused in Russia of spying as misinformation
Read more
Incident at Saudi oil facilities may shatter stability on energy markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin strongly condemns the incident at Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities if they really were attacked by drones
Read more
Snowden says he was almost caught while stealing secret info
According to Snowden "there are no James Bonds" working inside an intelligence agency in the 21st century
Read more
Anti-ship missile Oniks to undergo upgrade
At the moment the missile has a maximum range of 300 kilometers and maximum speed of up to Mach 2.5 at high altitudes
Read more
Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify alliance’s 1999 atrocities - Russian envoy
The West "don’t believe at all that Serbia could have the freedom of choice, namely in orienting itself towards Russia", Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said
Read more
Russia finishes second stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey - defense ministry
The second stage began on August 27
Read more
Putin meets with Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champ Nurmagomedov and his father
The famed MMA fighter and his father arrived at the airport to see the Russian president off following his visit to the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Thursday
Read more
Russian Fleet monitors US Yuma vessel that entered Black Sea - defense ministry
The US fast transport USNS Yuma entered the Black Sea’s waters at nearly 17:30 on September 14, the National Defense Management Center said
Read more
Operator restricts usage of OPAL pipeline’s capacities
Pumping via NEL pipeline is growing
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser hits simulated target 500 km away
Over 20 vessels, as well as Tu-142, Il-38 and MiG-31 aircraft, were deployed to ensure the safety of the exercises
Read more
Russian defense minister confers award on pilot, who landed a burning jet
"We are now choosing the best in 54 military jobs," the minister said during the award ceremony
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Putin was informed about attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday
Read more
Georgia to become showdown site between US, Russia if joins NATO — politician
"We are trying to turn our small homeland into a showdown site between two "elephants" of nuclear arsenals," Nino Burjanadze said
Read more
Russia ready for Normandy Four summit under several conditions, says Kremlin
The Kremlin aide listed three conditions to be implemented by Kiev ahead of the summit due in Paris
Read more
Admiral Nakhimov nuclear cruiser to return to Russian Navy in late 2022
"No doubt, it will be the most advanced cruiser, carrying high-precision long-range weaponry," Russia's deputy defense minister said
Read more
Kiev forces’ statements signal sabotage of peaceful settlement, Donetsk says
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic's Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova also called on Kiev to stop making provocations in media and at last start a fruitful effort on implementing the Package of Measures
Read more
Iran warns US bases, aircraft carriers are within its missiles’ range
According to Aerospace Force Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran was ready for war, but neither the US nor Iran wanted to start it
Read more
Russia’s Su-35, Be-200 aircraft perform test flights over Istanbul
The Russian planes arrived to Turkey’s biggest city to take part in Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on September 17-22
Read more
World powers should prevent escalation in Middle East - Chechnya’s head
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that Saudi Arabia hosts the holiest sites in Islam - Mecca and Medina.
Read more
US views ‘serious military response’ to attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, says daily
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind the attacks
Read more
Turkish defense ministry says second stage of Russia’s S-400 deliveries completed
The S-400 supplies to Turkey began on August 27, 2019
Read more
Russian embassy not satisfied with response by Italian daily regarding Russian diplomat
The newspaper explained its mistake by the Russian embassy’s failure to confirm the information in the run-up to the publication
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
US senator calls on government to consider attack on Iran’s oil refineries
In the early hours of Saturday, ten drones attacked several Saudi Aramco facilities. The Ansar Allah (Yemen’s Houthi rebels) movement claimed responsibility for the attack
Read more
Formula One legend Schumacher ‘conscious’ after stem-cell treatment in Paris — daily
Schumacher recovered from the coma in June 2014 and since September 2014 has been receiving treatment at home
Read more
Russian foreign ministry refuses to comment on DPR’s intent to integrate with Russia
Russia abides by the Minsk Agreements where "everything is recorded," the Russian diplomat responded
Read more
Russia is in talks with US on normalizing work of foreign agencies - source
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told that such expert consultations with the Americans are held regularly
Read more
Ukrainian top diplomat describes current relations with Moscow as ‘thaw’
According to the foreign minister, Ukraine was planning to bring back all of its citizens currently in detention in Russia
Read more
Russia to recover sunken WWII American submarine near Kuril Islands
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu expressed hope that the expedition could be organizes with the US collegues
Read more
UK must abandon attempts to cause rifts in Ukrainian society - Russian embassy
This comment came as a reaction to recent statements by British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher, who demanded during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy conference that Russia stop obstructing navigation in the Kerch Strait
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky won’t agree to give special status to Donbass, says envoy
According to the Ukrainian envoy, president Zelensky will never agree to mass amnesty either
Read more
Air investigators prepare interim report on Airbus A-321 miraculous belly-landing
The report will be published soon
Read more
Russia delivers 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Aleppo
Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria delivered food and clothing to the settlement of Maaret Um Haush
Read more
South Ossetia, Georgia fail to reach compromise on border situation
The sides also failed to reach a compromise at the previous session held on September 9
Read more
Countries with 80% of the world’s population back Russia's approaches, says Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia as an important guarantor of international security will continue facilitating "the strengthening of fair, democratic initiatives of the international life"
Read more