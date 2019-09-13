Zelensky says local elections in Donbass possible only after disengagement of forces

KIEV, September 13. /TASS/. Local elections in Donbass, which are envisaged by the Minsk agreements, will be possible only after the disengagement of forces along the entire contact line and are to be organized under Ukrainian laws, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday.

"It is a matter of first exchange of people and then disengagement of forces. Today, we are speaking about disengagement in Zolotoye and Petrovskoye, then along the entire area of 400 kilometers. And only after that we will be able to speak about the format of elections," he said. "Local elections there must be organized under Ukrainian laws."