North Korea launches several unidentified projectiles to Sea of Japan — media

The type of the projectiles and their range is yet unknown
© KCNA, archive

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. North Korea has launched several unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) on Tuesday.

According to the South Korean military, the projectiles were fired eastward, from an inland area in the South Pyongan Province in North Korea’s west.

The type of the projectiles and their range is yet unknown.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the agency quoted JCS as saying in a statement.

In turn, Japan’s Kyodo news agency said the two missiles did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone and posed no threat to the country.

"We have no information suggesting that the ballistic missiles reached our exclusive economic zone. There was no direct threat," the agency quoted a governmental source as saying.

