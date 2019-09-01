Ukrainian leader tells US official peace will reign in Donbass soon — agency

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told US Vice President Michael Pence on Sunday that peace will reign soon in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency reported.

"We believe that peace will reign soon and are doing everything to that end," the agency quoted Zelensky as saying.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked Pence for Washington’s "financial and military aid to Ukraine."

Between August 31 and September 1, Zelensky was on a two-day visit to Warsaw, where he attended commemorative events to mark 80 years since the beginning of World War II.

He held a number of meetings on the sidelines of the event, including with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, senior Polish officials, businessmen and Ukrainian students in Poland.