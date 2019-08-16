Russian Presidential Adviser Glazyev to become new Eurasian Economic Commission minister

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Adviser Sergei Glazyev will replace Tatyana Valovaya as Eurasian Economic Commission Minister in charge of integration and macroeconomics, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported on Friday.

The heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) supported his candidacy and submitted it for approval to the heads of state of the EAEU.

"The draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the candidacy of Sergei Glazyev for the post of Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the EEC was approved by the heads of government at a recent meeting of the intergovernmental council, which took place on August 9 in Cholpon-Ata. His candidacy will be presented to members of the Council at a meeting, scheduled for October 1 in Yerevan," the press service noted.

On May 30, UN Deputy Secretary General Farhan Haq said that Russian citizen Tatyana Valovaya, who served as Eurasian Economic Commission Minister in charge of integration and macroeconomics, will head the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, replacing Denmark’s Michael Moller.